Hilton Moreeng, the Coach of Protea Women team says they are ready for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa today announced an experienced 15-player squad to represent the country at next month's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. At a send-off event held at the Imperial Wanderers Cricket Stadium, head coach Hilton Moreeng named 11 players from the 2018 T20 World Cup squad, alongside 4 T20 World Cup debutants.

The Proteas Women open their pool campaign against England Women in Perth, then followed by Thailand Women, Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in the tournament which begins on 21 February and runs until 8 March, International Women’s Day.

“It's a group that has the talent, youth, experience and desire to help us win the T20 World Cup,” Moreeng said.

“We have assembled a team that we feel can hold their own against anyone in the world and it will be important that we carry that belief into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The players we have at our disposal are some of the best and most promising players in women’s cricket globally and we will make sure that we give them the best tools to succeed on this big stage.”