JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa today announced an experienced 15-player squad to represent the country at next month's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

At a send-off event held at the Imperial Wanderers Cricket Stadium, head coach Hilton Moreeng named 11 players from the 2018 T20 World Cup squad, alongside 4 T20 World Cup debutants.

The Proteas Women open their pool campaign against England Women in Perth, then followed by Thailand Women, Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in the tournament which begins on 21 February and runs until 8 March, International Women’s Day.

“It's a group that has the talent, youth, experience and desire to help us win the T20 World Cup,” Moreeng said.

“We have assembled a team that we feel can hold their own against anyone in the world and it will be important that we carry that belief into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The players we have at our disposal are some of the best and most promising players in women’s cricket globally and we will make sure that we give them the best tools to succeed on this big stage.”

“Good luck to Dane and her team who I am sure will do everything possible to make the country proud and re-ignite the spirit that almost took them to the ICC Women’s World Cup Final in 2017,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith.

“Many of our senior players are household names in T20 tournaments in Australia and England and they will set the tone for the rest of the team.”

The Proteas Women T20 Squad:

1 Dane Van Niekerk (Captain) Eastern Province, 2 Laura Wolvaardt Western Province, 3 Lizelle Lee North West, 4 Mignon Du Preez Northerns, 5 Marizanne Kapp Eastern Province, 6 Sune Luus Northerns, 7 Chloe Tryon (v/c) KZN Coastal, 8 Shabnim Ismail KZN Coastal, 9 Ayabonga Khaka Gauteng, 10 Masabata Klaas North West, 11 Tumi Sekhukhune North West, 12 Trisha Chetty KZN Coastal, 13 Nonkululeko Mlaba KZN Coastal, 14 Nadine De Klerk Western Province, 15 Nondumiso Shangase KZN Coastal

The Proteas Women ICC Women T20 Pool Fixtures:

23 Feb 2020 13:00 - England Women v SA Women W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth   

28 Feb 2020 05:00 - SA Women v Thailand Women Manuka Oval, Canberra

01 Mar 2020 05:00 - SA Women v Pakistan Women Sydney Showground Stadium

03 Mar 2020 10:00 - West Indies v SA Women Sydney Showground Stadium

