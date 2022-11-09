Cricket South Africa needs to make big calls to avoid another disastrous tournament

Cape Town - South African cricket is again in a state of disaster. It inevitably occurs around this stage of major ICC tournaments. But Monday’s headline in the Cape Times could not have described it any better: ‘The Greatest Choke of Them All’.

The 13-run defeat to the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval in the T20 World Cup is undoubtedly the Proteas’ lowest point since readmission in 1991. The obvious reaction to such a nadir would be to target the coach. But in this instance, Mark Boucher was already destined to vacate the hot seat at the conclusion of the tournament. The captain is normally next in the firing line. But considering the trauma Temba Bavuma has experienced over the past few months – even before the Dutch debacle – it would not be surprising if he chooses to walk away himself.

The removal of Boucher or Bavuma, or both, will not not provide any long-term solution, though. It is purely a replica of what has happened in previous cycles, with no reason for confidence that anything will have substantially changed by the time South Africa find themselves at another World Cup. What SA cricket fundamentally struggles with is not so much personnel, but rather a state of mind.

For all their limitations, the Netherlands were fearless, backed their instincts and dared to dream, whereas the Proteas were apprehensive – cowed by the occasion and fearing failure. It was as if they knew what to do, but were afraid to do it. It is a narrative that runs all the way through SA cricket. Selection is an unenviable task at the best of times, but the tough calls need to be made.

Defending champions Australia may not have qualified for the semi-finals either, but were at least prepared to drop two senior players in Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc during a home T20 World Cup to give themselves the best opportunity of achieving the desired results. SA showed they would not dare drop Bavuma when he was unmistakably out of form upon returning from an elbow injury, while Kagiso Rabada remained untouchable despite being in desperate need of a shake-up. The comfortable decisions were made. Drop Tristan Stubbs for Heinrich Klaasen, for the youngster won’t complain …

SA cricket is at a crossroads. They have the opportunity to begin on a clean slate by making decisions that may not be popular, but with the intention to empower players to back their undoubtedly ability and rid themselves of this fear that encapsulates them. Or they can continue to plod along with the soft choices. It is what they have always done. And that is how they have got here – losing to the lowestranked team in the Super 12 stage that would on any given day struggle against SA’s domestic T20 champions, the Titans.