Cricket South Africa have again pledged their support of Test matches being played over four days instead of five. Photo: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) have reiterated their policy of supporting Test matches being played over four days instead of five. The governing body released a statement on Tuesday morning in response to a story in the Daily Mail newspaper in the UK, which stated that CSA would be against an International Cricket Council (ICC) proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023.

The article stated that England and Australia would face opposition from CSA if they formally endorse the proposal, which will be discussed by the ICC Cricket Committee this year.

The report went on to say that CSA felt that four-day Tests “would make draws more likely, encourage negative tactics and pose a threat to spin bowlers. South Africa also play fewer Tests than England, so have less need to create space in the calendar”.

But Cricket SA refuted the story on Tuesday, saying in a brief statement: “In view of an unsourced and misleading report in the Media this morning please be advised that it is Cricket South Africa’s official policy to support four-day Test match cricket.