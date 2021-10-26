Cricket South Africa to consider action against Quinton de Kock after receiving management report

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa said it is awaiting a report from the Proteas management following Quinton de Kock's decision to withdraw from the side that faced the West Indies in the T20 World Cup, in light of CSA's Board's directive that the players must 'take a knee' to show support for the Black Lives Matter Movement. De Kock withdrew from the side citing "personal reasons," moments before the side took the field in Dubai on Tuesday.

All players had been required, in line with a directive of the CSA Board on Monday evening, to "take the knee." In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, while the match was taking place, CSA said: "After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the Board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history. The Board’s view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism." The directive by the Board, following a meeting on Monday night, has taken the responsibility for a gesture out of the hands of the players, who, until Saturday's match against Australia, were in charge of deciding how they would show support for BLM.

In a statement released on Tuesday, CSA said, "concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative." The majority of white players in squad, have chosen to stand, many with their fists raised, while some have stood with their hands behind their back. All the blacks players kneeled. "After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history," CSA said..

CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo said: “A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us. Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism.” @shockerhess