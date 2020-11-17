CSA agrees to share sandpit with Nathi Mthethwa’s interim board

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNEBURG - Cricket South Africa’s acting president, Rihan Richards confirmed on Tuesday that the organisation had appointed the interim board of directors named two weeks ago by Sports Minister, Nathi Mthethwa. The announcement hopefully brings to an end a protracted period of, what is best described as silliness on the part of CSA and specifically its provincial presidents - who make up the 14 person Members Council - and the executive staff at the federation who, came in for severe criticism from the Board’s chairman, retired judge Zak Yacoob. He accused the executive of, arrogance, being uncooperative and rude, and placed the blame for last week’s decision by the Members Council not to work with the interim board squarely at that executive’s feet. The Members Council met with the interim board on Monday evening, holding what the CSA statement on Tuesday said was a “frank, honest and constructive engagement.” “Everyone agreed on the way forward and to collaborate strictly in accordance with the relevant legal framework."

“The Interim Board regards this as a positive step and looks forward to work together to achieving the desired results,” said Judith February, one of the independent directors, who spoke on behalf of the board.

Acting President of CSA, Rihan Richards today confirmed that the Members’ Council of CSA has appointed the Interim Board in terms of the CSA Memorandum of Incorporation (MoI), with a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities for the immediate future of CSA. pic.twitter.com/1HF2sM1Zfc — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 17, 2020

“In the spirit of the CSA vision, the Members’ Council considers the engagements with the Interim Board on the way forward, a leap in the right direction and anticipates cricket to be the winner as a result,” said Richards.

Mthethwa had mandated the interim Board, which includes former CSA CEO, Haroon Lorgat, to “deal with current governance systems, structures and procedures, including a proper consideration of the Nicholson recommendations; consider the Fundudzi report, its implications and consequences for CSA.

They were asked take any actions recommended in the report itself or actions that the interim Board deems appropriate; review all Board decisions taken since 2019 and to report on those decisions that require the attention of the Members Council and to generally do whatever is necessary and appropriate in order to restore the integrity and reputation of CSA.”

@shockerhess