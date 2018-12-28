The Proteas wrapped up the First Test against Pakistan on day three - Friday. Photo: @officialCSA on Twitter

CENTURION – Cricket SA (CSA) on Friday announced the refund policy for those members of the public who bought tickets for days four and five of the first Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park. South Africa won the match six wickets on day three on Friday.

CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe expressed his gratitude to the fans who supported the Test match over the three days.

“It was the first time we have brought the Christmas Test match to SuperSport Park and it has worked out very well,” said Moroe.

The refund policy is as follows:

Fans may claim a full refund of the face value of the ticket -

If tickets were purchased online with a credit card, the amount will automatically be refunded.

If the purchased tickets via EFT, Snapscan, at a TicketPro outlet or at SuperSport Park, fans will be required to complete a refund request form.

