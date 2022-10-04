CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe 'not concerned' with Temba Bavuma's form

Cape Town - Cricket SA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe has pledged his full support behind under-pressure Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma. Nkwe, who has worked closely with Bavuma over the years at the Lions and overseen him strike a T20 hundred to lead the Johannesburg franchise to the domestic championship in 2019, believes the skipper just needs more time at the crease since returning from injury to rediscover his form.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bavuma has been dismissed for two ducks in India in the last two matches, while his international career T20 strike-rate of 117.81 has constantly been under scrutiny. “We know he had a hand injury, and he would have loved to be in England,” Nkwe told IOL Sport at the launch of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup at Newlands.

“But we all know Temba’s character, and how he puts the team first, and sometimes we say ‘put yourself first and the team will do better’ but he is driven. “His character has been tested with the recent events, but he is so mature, and he will ensure the team comes first and wins. I am not so concerned with this at the moment, it's only been two games.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I will rather reassess after the 50-overs in India because he will be presented with the opportunities to find his best self,” added Nkwe. The spotlight on Bavuma has been further intensified due to the benching of the in-form Reeza Hendricks to accommodate the skipper’s return. Hendricks struck a purple patch in Bavuma’s absence in the United Kingdom by striking four half-centuries in five matches In fact, Hendricks was named Player of the Series against both England and Ireland, but found himself relegated to the bench for the last two matches in India.

Story continues below Advertisement

To compound matters, the Proteas have endured dreadful starts to the PowerPlay in both matches being reduced to 9/5 and 2/2 in consecutive games. Nkwe, who also knows Hendricks intimately during his coaching stint at the Wanderers, claims that the stylish right-hander has shown previously that he has been able to overcome adversity and will do so once again when he does finally get another crack at the top of the order. “It’s tough, because he has been playing really good cricket, especially in T20s, for the last three months,” Nkwe said.

“It is a professional environment, but it is tough, and I'm sure his opportunity is around the corner. Who knows … perhaps we hit Australia and there is a different make-up of the team and he gets an opportunity, just like he did last year at the World Cup. “But I think with his history, there is actually a lot that he’s learnt, and you look at the way he has approached the last three months. It’s been different and backed himself even though he has been in and out, and I think he will have the same type of mindset going forward where he’s not thinking ‘this could be my last game’. “When he gets an opportunity, I think he will actually rubber stamp his position, saying ‘I want this position’ and he will put in the types of performance we know he can.”