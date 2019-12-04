CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) will host a special board meeting on Saturday as the governing body seeks to address a series of controversies that threaten to overshadow a high-profile four-test home series against England.
Tuesday's resignation of respected board member Shirley Zinn was the latest setback for CSA Chief Executive Officer Thabang Moroe, who has had to answer questions about its declining balance sheet and its treatment of the media after five journalists had their accreditation revoked.
The organisation has also yet to appoint a permanent director of cricket following the decision not to renew the contract of Ottis Gibson in August, with a little over three weeks to go before the start of England series.
Zinn told South Africa’s Daily Maverick she saw little way forward for the organisation under Moroe's leadership.
"I came to the conclusion that after all sorts of efforts to try and improve, speak to the situation and to try and affect change at board level, I had to resign," the newspaper quoted her as saying on Wednesday.