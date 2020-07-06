CSA making progress on 3TC shareholders investigation, Moroe findings due shortly

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa’s internal investigation regarding a document that purports to show the shareholders of 3 Team Cricket has made some progress, but not enough for the organisation to lay any charges with the SA Police Service yet. Two weeks ago CSA publicly outlined the launch of internal investigation after a document was leaked to the media showing a list of founders and shareholders of 3 Team Cricket - a new format of the game that will be used as a charity initiative at an event on July 18. Cricket SA claim that the document - which includes Proteas head coach Mark Boucher as a founder and shareholder of 3TC - is a fraud, launching an investigation through it’s Integrity Committee, headed up by Louis Cole, who also conducted the investigation into match-fixing five years ago. That investigation saw seven players banned from the sport, while one, Gulam Bodi was also arrested and jailed. Cricket SA’s acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul said Monday it was difficult to say how long the investigation would continue, but the Integrity Committee had made “some progress.”

Once Cole has completed his investigation a report will be submitted to Cricket SA’s Social and Ethics Committee, which is chaired by Professor Steve Cornelius, one of the independent directors on CSA’s Board. From there a decision will be made whether to approach the SAPS.

Meanwhile Cricket SA will make its findings regarding the future of suspended CEO, Thabang Moroe, known later this week. Moroe was suspended with full pay on December 6 last year. He has been the subject of an independent forensic audit, which took almost two months to establish. The initial report from the forensic investigators was delivered to Cricket SA on June 19.

Cricket South Africa’s suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe. Photo: BackpagePix

However CSA, having initially said they would receive the final report at the end of last month, stated Monday that it is in fact, only due later this week.

The Board held meetings last Monday and Friday, followed by a third meeting on Saturday about the findings contained in the initial report from the investigators. Last Tuesday, Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani said based on the findings of that first report, CSA would “certainly be able to act on the issue of the suspended Chief Executive.”

