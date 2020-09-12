CSA Members Council commits to strong action over forensic report

CAPE TOWN – After being taken through the highly-controversial Fundudzi Forensic Report on Saturday, the Members’ Council of Cricket South Africa committed to working with all stakeholders to address the issues surrounding cricket. This comes after the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) instructed CSA's Executive Board and senior officials to step aside last Thursday evening. After penning a letter to the ICC that it is not government interference, Sascoc's next step in their process is to appoint a task team to investigate CSA's administrative and financial affairs. CSA's Members Council have now, though, had "frank and robust exchange of views" related to the findings and recommendations. Issues pertaining, amongst others, to governance failings, financial controls, use of step-in rights, media accreditation and transactions entered into by CSA were debated, and a plan was presented and adopted to take steps to implement the recommendations and to act against relevant parties.

In addition, the Members’ Council, the independent members of the Audit and Risk Committee and CSA’s legal counsel reflected on the root causes of the issues identified and commit to address the same to prevent reoccurrence.

The Members’ Council agreed on the key principles of actions to improve the governance structure and the roles and responsibilities of the Members’ Council, the Board of Directors, and the Executive Management of CSA.

The Members’ Council resolved to hold the Board accountable for the implementation of the steps agreed upon, with a directive to deal with priority and material matters, before the CSA 2020 AGM.

CSA have made the Forensic Report available to Sascoc on the condition the Olympic body sign a full non-disclosure agreement, which Sascoc is not willing to do.

The workshop will continue on Sunday.

