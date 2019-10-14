JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has called on fans to show patience with captain Faf du Plessis, interim team director Enoch Nkwe and the Proteas squad as they regroup and build a new era following the retirement of many of its senior core of players.
“It was always going to be a difficult challenge taking on the top team in the world – certainly under their own conditions – in India at a time when we have introduced a new team structure,” said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.
“In the past two years, we have had to bid farewell to some of the great names of international cricket, such as AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, who between them played nearly 450 Test matches for the Proteas. You don’t replace that kind of experience overnight and we need to give a new generation time to settle.
“These things take time and I am confident that we will already see improvement in our next Test series when England are our visitors during the festive season. I am sure that our supporters will rally behind them on home turf.
“These are, in fact, exciting times for South African cricket with new names and faces coming to the fore. Our talent pipeline has produced Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Zubayr Hamza over the last few years and our development system is clearly in good shape.”