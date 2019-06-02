The Proteas will bowl against Bangladesh in their second World Cup match. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs

The Proteas are hoping veteran opening batsman Hashim Amla will be ready for next week’s World Cup match against India. Amla was withdrawn from Sunday’s tie against Bangladesh here at The Oval as a “precaution” after being struck on the head by England’s Jofra Archer last Thursday.

Amla was replaced by David Miller in the Proteas line-up for the all-important clash. Miller was one of two changes to the team that were thrashed by hosts England, with all-rounder Chris Morris replacing Dwaine Pretorious.

“Hashim hasn’t fully recovered from the blow sustained to the helmet during the match against England on Thursday and is not available for selection for the match today,” Proteas team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosagee said.

“With the quick turnaround between the two matches, he is being rested as a precaution, based on our post-match re-assessment. We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be available for selection for our next match against India.”

Morris will hope to make an early impression with the ball after Proteas captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and inserted Bangladesh.

"We're playing an extra seamer today for extra pace so as normal it's about making the most of the first 15 overs and causing Bangladeshsome problems," Du Plessis said.

"We've got to learn from the previous game. We did well to restrict England to just over 300 and we were only one partnership away from really troubling England."

Teams:

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

