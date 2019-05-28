Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has confirmed that Dale Steyn will not be ready to face England on Thursday. Photo: Eranga Jayawardena/AP

The Proteas will be without fast bowler Dale Steyn in Thursday’s Cricket World Cup opener against England at The Oval. Steyn has been battling with a shoulder problem that saw him return home early from the Indian Premier League last month.

The 35-year-old paceman has also sat out of the Proteas’ two World Cup warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, and was in a race against time to be ready for the England clash.

But coach Ottis Gibson confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday at the match venue that Steyn won’t be ready to play just yet.

The right-arm speedster may miss the second World Cup clash, against Bangladesh on Sunday at The Oval, due to the short turnaround time from the England match.

South Africa’s third game is against India on Wednesday, 5 June.

WATCH: Proteas coach Ottis Gibson confirms that @DaleSteyn62 will not be considered for Thursday's #CWC19 opener against England from London. @IOLsport #TheOval pic.twitter.com/vpBOrDLnbu — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) May 28, 2019

A big blow for South Africa. https://t.co/3ld6voSO83 — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2019

