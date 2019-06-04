SOUTHAMPTON – Dale Steyn's World Cup is over! South Africa's bid to get their premier fast bowler fit has failed. Steyn arrived at the World Cup only "60%" fit. He will be replaced by Highveld Lions left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future.

South Africa have further injury worries with fellow fast bowler Lungi Ngidi also ruled out of the clash against India here at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday.

#BreakingNews Dale Steyn out of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with Beuran Hendricks to replace him. More to follow. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vZLZWj6kw4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 4, 2019

Ngidi is struggling to be fit for the clash against the West Indies later this week too.

The only positive to emerge at training is the return to fitness of Hashim Amla. The Proteas batsman is set to take his place after being hit on the head in the opening game against England last Thursday.

Steyn's replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cYDHiYP5lU — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 4, 2019

IOLSport

Like us on Facebook