Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya bowls in their match against England in November 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

PORT ELIZABETH – Akila Dananjaya is set to return to international cricket after being included in Sri Lanka’s squad for the upcoming five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa. Dananjaya’s action has been declared as legal after undergoing remedial work, and he will resume his international career having last played for Sri Lanka in their Test series against England in 2018.

Dananjaya's inclusion is one of a number of changes to Sri Lanka’s squad. Experienced opener Upul Tharanga returns to the side having missed out on selection for the tour of New Zealand, while Oshada Fernando, who made his Test debut in Sri Lanka’s one-wicket win over South Africa in Durban last week, has received his maiden ODI call-up.

Others selected include: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana and Vishwa Fernando. Angelo Perera, who recently became the second man in history to score two double centuries in a first-class match, has also been named in the 17-man squad.

Udana's inclusion is a particularly notable one – the left-arm seamer's last ODI appearance came against India in July 2012. However, after some impressive performances for Sri Lanka A against Ireland Wolves – Udana took 11 wickets in five List A matches – he now finds himself back in the 50-over reckoning.

Dinesh Chandimal, who missed out on selection for the Test series, has also been excluded from the ODI squad. The ODI series is Sri Lanka's last before squads for the Cricket World Cup are announced in April.

Sri Lanka have also announced a change to their squad for the ongoing Test series. Chamika Karunaratne, who made his Test bow against Australia at the start of the month, has suffered an injury and is to be replaced by Asitha Fernando.

The first ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka is set to take place on March 3 in Johannesburg.

African News Agency (ANA)





