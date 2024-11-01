David Miller is fully committed to Proteas, says Rob Walter

David Miller is fully committed to the Proteas, for now at least. This is according to South Africa’s limited overs coach Rob Walter. Walter announced on Thursday his T20 International (T20I) squad for the upcoming series against India in South Africa.

The series will see India take on the Proteas in four T20Is from November 8 to 15. Miller and Heinrich Klaasen both made a welcome return to the Proteas setup having last turned out for the national team in the T20 World Cup final at the end of June. Of course, that memorable match was against India who claimed the trophy.

Cast the net wide Since then, Walter has sought to spread his net wide as he selected a number of inexperienced players in limited overs series against the West Indies, Ireland and Afghanistan. Clearly against India though, Walter would like to integrate some of those fringe players with the core of the Proteas team which impressed at the T20 World Cup.

Chief among those core players is Miller. "Dave is certainly still committed to playing for South Africa. We haven't had any conversations around him not (being committed),” Walter told SportsBoom.com. “For him it is about management as well and what his playing load is looking like (T20 leagues). I know he has his sights set on each year and playing for South Africa which he publicly said he loves doing.