David Richardson's steering committee will examine all practical options on the future of the domestic game in SA. Photo: EPA/Dave Hunt

JOHANNESBURG - The board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced it had given its consultant, David Richardson, the mandate to form a steering committee to make recommendations on the future structure of South African domestic cricket. The steering committee will examine all practical options on the future of the domestic game including the best manner in which to close the gap in playing standard between domestic and international cricket and its financial implications.

The committee is expected to report back to the board at its next meeting in the first quarter of 2020.

The committee, in addition to Richardson, will consist of the CSA Director of Cricket, the CSA Chief Financial Officer and a representative of the South African Cricketers’ Association.

“Domestic cricket is an important part of our talent development pipeline in ensuring that top quality players come through the system to maintain the Standard Bank Proteas as a major force in the world game,” said CSA Board chairman Chris Nenzani.