Cricket SA acting Director of Cricket Graeme Smith confirmed yesterday that Du Plessis’ future across all formats will come under discussion after the England series. However, Du Plessis, who previously led across all three formats, has already proclaimed that this week’s Wanderers Test could be his last at home.
This leaves the door open for a new leader of the Test side and with De Kock replacing Du Plessis in the 50-overs format, there is the belief in some quarters that South Africa’s wicket-keeper/batsman could be tasked with even more responsibility in the near future.
“I’m not too sure,” De Kock said about potentially leading the Test side. “There’s a lot of guys that are well prepared to be Test captain. Temba (Bavuma) is vice-captain and he has come back and scored a lot of runs so his name is always going to be there.
“It’s not up to me whether they want me to be Test captain or not, it’s entirely up to the coaches and Graeme (Smith) and all those guys. I don’t think I will push for it, but if they want me to then I will do it to the best of my ability.”