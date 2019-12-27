Quinton de Kock had got himself into a frenzy by the time Dwaine Pretorius, on debut, arrived at the crease on Thursday.
The situation of the innings wasn't particularly great either. South Africa were 111/5, and had lost the other debutant Rassie van der Dussen and then skipper Faf du Plessis within 18 balls. De Kock had paid that mini-crisis no heed and smashed three fours off his first 10 balls.
“I wasn’t trying to go at whatever strike rate I was going at, I was just trying to get myself into good positions, just show some intent, keep my head in the game and compete out there,” he said.
He hit a fourth boundary off the 12th delivery he faced and continued in that fashion; offering a chance to Jimmy Anderson on 26 and then seemingly another to Ben Stokes at slip on 35 both off Joe Root’s part-time off-spin. Replays showed that in the latter case the ball had bounced, but it was around that stage, that Pretorius, although making his debut, felt some sage advice was needed for his batting partner.
“I was in a certain mindset and needed to reign it in and he said to pull it together, he was here with me and what what. He was actually the guy who calmed me down. Just by nature, he’s a very calm guy.”