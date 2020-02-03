De Kock keen to lead youthful Proteas against 'normal' England









Proteas captain, Quinton de Kock: We are looking forward to the next World Cup and we are at a stage where we are looking for youngsters to come through. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Sometimes Quinton de Kock’s simplicity can be misconstrued for being thoughtless. Other times it’s exactly what is required. “It is just like playing any other team,” De Kock said ahead of leading a youthful Proteas ODI team into battle against world champions England in the first ODI at Newlands on Tuesday. “Just because you have a World Cup doesn’t change anything. It is still the normal England team we will play against.” While many might frown at De Kock’s view for this England team even without the rested Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler does possess crackerjack white-ball cricketers such as Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid, it is imperative the young South Africans are not over-awed by the challenge. To simplify matters even more, it has to be a case of playing the ball and not the man. There are five uncapped players in the Proteas squad, and they will undoubtedly be a bundle of nerves regardless whether they’re playing the world champions or not.

De Kock is certainly doing his level best to ensure everyone walks out on the park at Newlands ready to enjoy the occasion instead of being intimidated by it.

“We have new guys that have come in and they bring a lot of energy. We have guys who will potentially make their debut, so the team is very excited,” he said.

“We are in a rebuilding stage in the 50-over format. We are looking forward to the next World Cup and we are at a stage where we are looking for youngsters to come through, and to give them the best opportunities we can, and hopefully help them grow as cricketers and be great prospects for us in future.”

But just like senior batsman David Miller had expressed earlier in the week, De Kock does not believe that providing youngsters “opportunities” is an excuse for defeat. The Proteas remain a very proud unit regardless of recent results and want to get back to winning ways – even during this transition phase.

“We just want to win the series for now,” he said. “There is a lot of time to give a lot of opportunities but for now, it's important for us as a team that we just get a series win. That's more important at the moment for the morale of the team. In the future, we will be giving more opportunities when we decide its best for the team.”

England, meanwhile, are equally preparing to blood a few new players in their own journey to 2023 but are also plotting global domination in white-ball formats, starting at Newlands today.

“Recognising that things don't last forever and trying to make the most of it is extremely important because sides over the years have had unbelievably great individual players but actually haven't won a great deal. We are very fortunate to have won something but the drive forward is extremely important. I don't think for one instant that guys are taking the position we are in for granted, but also they will look further beyond winning one World Cup,” England captain Eoin Morgan said.

For Cricket SA and the Proteas it is not a stretch to say that the build-up to the next World Cup starts with the opening fixture of the Momentum One-Day Cup. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

“The next three World Cups will be the same, stick to the process by which we are trying to get better the whole time, and that includes younger guys coming through to test older guys who hold the positions at the moment.

“Before the next (50-over) World Cup, we have two T20 World Cups that we are eyeing, so this series against South Africa will allow us to build a broader squad so that in three or four years' time, we have a substantial group to select from, just like we did before this past World Cup.”





Likely teams for Newlands:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk, capt), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly/Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Start: 1:30pm

TV: SS2, Sabc3

IOL Sport

