South Africa 256/7
JOHANNESBURG – Half centuries from Quinton de Kock and David Miller, helped South Africa to a competitive total in front of a boisterous pink-clad Wanderers crowd on Sunday morning in the third ODI against England
De Kock scored 69 off 81 balls while Miller hit a thunderous 69 not out off only 53 balls that included four fours and four sixes. In an innings that saw South Africa struggle for rhythm and was lit up by a moment of controversy involving the Decision Review System.
Eoin Morgan chose to bat first upon winning the toss, with England making three changes to the side that played the first two matches - Saqib Mahmood made his debut, while Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali were recalled to the starting team.
South Africa, who brought back Lungi Ngidi for Bjorn Fortuin, lost Reeza Hendricks early, to a ball from Saqib that slanted through a large gap between the batsman bat and pad.