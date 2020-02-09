De Kock, Miller help Proteas post competitive total at Wanderers









Proteas captain Quinton de Kock acknowledges the crowd after scoring 50 runs during the third ODI against England at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix South Africa 256/7 JOHANNESBURG – Half centuries from Quinton de Kock and David Miller, helped South Africa to a competitive total in front of a boisterous pink-clad Wanderers crowd on Sunday morning in the third ODI against England De Kock scored 69 off 81 balls while Miller hit a thunderous 69 not out off only 53 balls that included four fours and four sixes. In an innings that saw South Africa struggle for rhythm and was lit up by a moment of controversy involving the Decision Review System. Eoin Morgan chose to bat first upon winning the toss, with England making three changes to the side that played the first two matches - Saqib Mahmood made his debut, while Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali were recalled to the starting team. South Africa, who brought back Lungi Ngidi for Bjorn Fortuin, lost Reeza Hendricks early, to a ball from Saqib that slanted through a large gap between the batsman bat and pad.

De Kock and Temba Bavuma looked like they were going to repeat their partnership from Newlands, as they 66 for the second wicket in just under 13 overs before the DRS controversy hit.

There was confusion 21st over when Bavuma reviewed a decision to give him out lbw. Although ball tracking gave three red ticks, there was doubt over whether Bavuma got a thin inside edge on the ball before it hit his pads. The ‘snickometer’ wasn’t available however meaning Bavuma didn’t have full use of the technology and as a result the umpires reinstated the Proteas’ review.

That was not immediately clear to anyone, including the new batsman Rassie van der Dussen, or the England team so when Van der Dussen was given out lbw first ball, he didn’t know he could review.

JUst before Van der Dussen left the playing area, he was told to halt, while the umpires informed De Kock and his England counterpart Eoin Morgan, about the situation regarding SA’s retained review. Umpire Shaun George’s decision was correctly overturned, although the big crowd was oblivious and sections of the English fans were none too pleased with Van der Dussen booing him throughout his very brief innings.

He failed to take advantage of the life, lasting just seven more balls and making five.

De Kock added 46 for the fifth wicket with JJ Smuts, who smashed some powerful blows during his innings of 31 but he and De Kock were dismissed in relatively quick succession.

Miller showed patience marshalling the lower order to give South Africa a total to which they can bowl. He and Lutho Sipamla, who made 10 shared an unbeaten partnership of 50 for the eighth wicket.

@shockerhess

IOL Sport