The small contingent of Australian media following their team around have all asked their local colleagues versions of the same question this past week: “How tough is the crowd going to be?” At each media interview involving the Australian squad, whether it be a coach or player, it’s been similar: “Are you expecting a tough time from the crowd?”
The Wanderers crowd is a key part of the narrative that will unfold today. They’ve made it that way with some bad behaviour over the years - dating back to 1994 when Merv Hughes swung his bat at “fans” who wanted a word about his attitude, to last month when England’s Ben Stokes asked a spectator to join him outside after he’d taken umbrage to being compared to popstar Ed Sheerhan.
Today’s match is Australia’s first in South Africa since the sandpaper affair in 2018. In the Test match at the Wanderers that followed the unfolding of that scandal, Australia’s players were subjected to some minor chirps, but the Australia XI for that match didn’t have Steve Smith and David Warner, who’d by then been suspended by Cricket Australia. Today both will take to the field. How the crowd react to them will be almost as interesting as the cricket itself. Both have said that they don’t care what gets said to them.
Quinton de Kock said yesterday, that the relations between certain plays had thawed since 2018. He didn’t think the rivalry would get out of hand as it did two years ago, but he also couldn’t guarantee it.