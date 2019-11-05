JOHANNESBURG – Having led South Africa for the first time as full-time captain in the T20 International leg of their recent tour of India, wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock said he sees himself as only a replacement for regular captain Faf du Plessis, but if given the mantle for the long-term, won’t shy away from grabbing it.
Du Plessis was excluded from the T20 Internations series against India, and it is widely being expected that the 35-year-old will remain in charge of the Test team while Cricket SA (CSA) hunts for a new captain for the white-ball formats, following the team’s disastrous performance at the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year.
De Kock is understood to be one of the candidates in contention to lead South Africa at next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, and the T20Is against India was an orientation of sorts, as CSA look to groom him for a full-time position.
"The way I see it is that I was just a replacement," De Kock told ESPNcricinfo. "That's the way I took it. For now, it's still Faf's baby. But maybe if things change and they do want me to do it, then I will do it.
"For the moment, I am not looking too far ahead. I am just trying to look at how I can help out with the youngsters, with the new guys in the T20 team, and by myself, just getting better and getting ready for the T20 World Cup next year. But if that does come upon me, then I will try and grab it with both hands.”