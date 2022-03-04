Dean Elgar hopes his teammates will put the Proteas ahead of their IPL commitments

Johannesburg — Dean Elgar has a challenging few weeks ahead of him as he seeks to convince some of South Africa’s IPL-bound players about their responsibilities to the Proteas’ Test unit. While still recovering after arriving back from New Zealand, Elgar held a meeting with Cricket SA about the Indian Premier League and the effect it could have on player availability for the two match Test series against Bangladesh — which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. Those two matches are scheduled for March 30 to April 3 and April 7 to11. The IPL, the most lucrative T20 league in the world, starts on March 26.

There are 11 South African players contracted with different IPL teams, six of whom are likely starters for the Proteas Test team, including fast bowlers; Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. ALSO READ: Proteas on the right path but ‘where to from here’ for coach Mark Boucher? Cricket SA informed Elgar that the decision about whether to play those Tests, or head to the IPL, where they would have to serve a mandatory three-day quarantine before release, would be dependent on each player. “It’s a headache,” said South Africa’s Test captain. “It’s tough putting that in the players’ box, but this is where you see where a player’s loyalty lies. They mustn't forget that Test cricket and One-Day cricket got them into the IPL — not the other way around.”

Elgar said he would personally contact each of those players heading to the IPL to see where they stood. “I reckon the next few days might be busy and interesting for me,” he commented. “I owe it to the group and those individuals to give them the chance to make a decision and if it means I have to make them aware of their positions in the side then I have to do that. For me it’s about the bigger picture, it’s about us playing as much Test cricket as possible. We already play so little Test cricket and we can’t not have our best players around when the team is called upon to perform.” ALSO READ: Former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe mum on whether he will appear at Mark Boucher hearing

Meanwhile Elgar also said that while the next few weeks don’t feature any first class cricket, he was hopeful that players could use whatever playing time they get, to try and find some rhythm for those Tests. “It is a big few weeks leading up to that Test series. Whether it's in domestic cricket or the One-Day series, the players will have to maximise those opportunities, although, it’s obviously not ideal that there is no red ball cricket.” South Africa will face Bangladesh in three ODIs, starting on March 18, that form part of the ICC World Super League, which determines the automatic qualification berths for next year’s World Cup. Bangladesh currently sit atop that log while South Africa are tenth.

BANGLADESH SQUADS ODI: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Syed Khaled Ahmed Test: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan.

