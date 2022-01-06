Dean Elgar plays a captain’s innings as Proteas beat India in second Test to square series

The gritty left-hander, who’d been struck twice on the body by bouncers from India’s quick bowlers on Wednesday afternoon, scored 96 not out as South Africa chased down an improbable target of 240, on an extremely difficult surface.

Johannesburg — South Africa claimed a stunning seven-wicket win in the second Test against India here on Thursday afternoon, thanks to a magnificent innings from captain Dean Elgar.

The start of play on Thursday was delayed by rain until 3.45pm, with the umpires stating play could continue until 6pm. The Proteas reached that target seven minutes before that scheduled close, with Elgar, fittingly, striking the winning runs - a drive through midwicket for four off Ravi Ashwin.

The Proteas skipper, spent more than five hours at the crease, facing 188 balls and hitting 10 fours, in an innings that must surely rank as the best he’s played in his career. He shared partnerships of 82 for the third wicket with Rassie van der Dussen, who made 40 and then the unbeaten partnership of 68 for the fourth wicket with vice captain Temba Bavuma, who finished on 23 not out.

It was a remarkable performance from the Proteas, written off in many quarters over team selection and their batters’ability. They showed terrific spirit and toughness to achieve one of South Africa’ great Test match wins.