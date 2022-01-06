Dean Elgar plays a captain’s innings as Proteas beat India in second Test to square series
Share this article:
Johannesburg — South Africa claimed a stunning seven-wicket win in the second Test against India here on Thursday afternoon, thanks to a magnificent innings from captain Dean Elgar.
The gritty left-hander, who’d been struck twice on the body by bouncers from India’s quick bowlers on Wednesday afternoon, scored 96 not out as South Africa chased down an improbable target of 240, on an extremely difficult surface.
The start of play on Thursday was delayed by rain until 3.45pm, with the umpires stating play could continue until 6pm. The Proteas reached that target seven minutes before that scheduled close, with Elgar, fittingly, striking the winning runs - a drive through midwicket for four off Ravi Ashwin.
The Proteas skipper, spent more than five hours at the crease, facing 188 balls and hitting 10 fours, in an innings that must surely rank as the best he’s played in his career. He shared partnerships of 82 for the third wicket with Rassie van der Dussen, who made 40 and then the unbeaten partnership of 68 for the fourth wicket with vice captain Temba Bavuma, who finished on 23 not out.
It was a remarkable performance from the Proteas, written off in many quarters over team selection and their batters’ability. They showed terrific spirit and toughness to achieve one of South Africa’ great Test match wins.
It’s the highest successful chase by South Africa at this ground and also the first defeat they’ve inflicted on India here. The series is tied at 1-1, and is set up for a thrilling conclusion at Newlands next week.
SCORECARD
India first innings 202 (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)
South Africa first innings 229 (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 50, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)
India second innings 266 (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)
South Africa second innings 243/3 (Dean Elgar 96*, Rassie van der Dussen 40, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/26, Shardul Thakur 1/47)
South Africa win by 7 wickets
IOL Sport