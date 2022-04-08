Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Dean Elgar reaches St. George’s Park milestone in second Bangladesh Test

Proteas captain Dean Elgar. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town - Dean Elgar's ascent to the leading run-scorer in St George's Park history led the way for the Proteas on the first morning of the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha.

Elgar won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat. The Proteas skipper took full advantage of his decision with his 22nd Test half-century, in the process surpassing the legendary Jacques Kallis, as South Africa went to lunch on a hugely positive 107/1.

Elgar will resume on 59 and Keegan Petersen on 24. The only blemish on the Proteas' scorecard was Sarel Erwee being caught behind for 24 off the bowling of Khaled Ahmed.

South Africa maintained the same XI that beat Bangladesh by 220 runs last week, while the visitors made two changes to their line-up.

Veteran batter Tamim Iqbal returned to the team alongside Taijul Islam. The injured Taskin Ahmed and Shadman Islam were the duo left out.

Bangladesh were hamstrung without the impressive Taksin and opted instead to open the bowling with Khaled and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan.

It was the first time a spinner had shared the new ball in South Africa on the first morning of a Test since 1935.

The plan backfired though on Bangladesh with Mehidy straying in both line and length with Elgar and Erwee helping themselves to some easy boundaries.

It set the tone for the morning with Elgar continuing to play fluidly throughout the session with Petersen joining in after Erwee's dismissal.

