Dean Elgar signs three-year deal with Essex after international cricket retirement

Former Proteas’ captain Dean Elgar has signed a three-year County deal with Essex after retiring from international cricket.
The announcement was made on Friday, a little over a week after the 36-year-old Elgar played in his last Test for the Proteas.
Elgar was captain in Temba Bavuma’s absence as the Proteas were handed a heavy defeat inside two days by India at Newlands, in what was the shortest Test match in the history of the sport.
Elgar joins Essex after former England skipper Alastair Cook called time on his cricket career at the end of last season.
"I’m thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my cricketing journey with Essex.," the 36-year-old said, according to The Cricketer.
"The club have been pushing for honours in recent years and I’m eager to contribute to further success.
"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my previous experiences in county cricket and I'm really looking forward to joining up with the squad ahead of the season."
Elgar previously played for Somerset and Surrey between 2013 and 2019, while also turning out for the Titans in South Africa.
Commenting on Elgar’s arrival, Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: "Dean brings a wealth of talent and experience that will undoubtedly strengthen our squad for the 2024 season.
"He has had an outstanding career in Test cricket and has demonstrated to the world his desire to score runs at the highest level, right up until he retired.
"His achievements in the international arena speak volumes about his capabilities and we are excited to witness his impact at Essex."
