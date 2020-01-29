JOHANNESBURG – While the lack of quality in South Africa’s batting resources is cause for grave concern, the bowling, despite the loss of Vernon Philander is in reasonable shape.
Retirements have hit the Proteas bowling unit very hard as well, but as the emergence of Anrich Nortje this summer has shown, South Africa’s fast bowling conveyor belt is still in good working order, and with Lungi Ngidi returning to fitness, Kagiso Rabada having had a much needed break once the Proteas get to the West Indies in July, they’ll have some significant weapons at their disposal.
At domestic level, Lutho Sipamla has shown improvement this season and is currently the leading fast bowler in the Four-Day Series, and even further down the pipeline at Under-19 level, Gerald Coetzee has shown he has a bright future while it is hoped that 18 year old Lifa Ntanzi, who unfortunately missed the World Cup, can continue to show improvement as he develops both physically and emotionally.
South Africa felt it could at least match England in the bowling stakes even though the tourists had far greater experience, thanks to James Anderson and Stuart Broad and even firepower in the shape of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.
However, they never had enough runs to work with and as a result couldn’t build pressure on England’s younger batsmen. Nortje, Philander and Rabada were always facing short turnarounds in between innings, and then especially in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth spent a lot of time in the field.