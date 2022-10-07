Despite ODI win against India, concerns remain over Temba Bavuma and now Tabraiz Shamsi

Johannesburg – The Proteas’ debrief after the first One-Day International (ODI) against India would have been largely positive given the outcome, but it was by no means a flawless performance, with concerns remaining over the form of skipper Temba Bavuma and now, weirdly, Tabraiz Shamsi. The South Africa and India teams on Friday headed to the north-eastern city of Ranchi– home to Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni – for Sunday’s second ODI in the three match series. South Africa did what it had to in attaining 10 points for the win and providing a modicum of aid to their parlous standing on the ICC World Super League log.

But the Proteas remain well adrift of eighth spot that would ensure automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in India, and with next year’s series against England – another they have to win – taking pace at the same time as the new SA20 tournament, a spot in the pre-qualifying competition in Zimbabwe seems inevitable. Still, the players need to push out platitudes about qualification as Heinrich Klaasen did after Thursday’s win. “We need to win nine out of nine matches to maybe have a chance,” he said. “To make next year’s World Cup by just qualifying (automatically) is going to be very hard. We are definitely going to try.”

He threw in a line about the importance of playing for the jersey, but also provided a much more realistic take one the team’s ambitions for the next few weeks. “The focus is on the T20 World Cup coming up now and this (series) is part of the building process for that,” Klaasen remarked.

In that regard, he did his own chances of breaking into the starting team for that tournament no harm with a well-constructed 74 not out off 65 balls, helping to rescue his side from a precarious position at 110-4, to a winning score of 249-4 in a rain-reduced 40 overs per side encounter. The Proteas’ form player, David Miller provided assistance with an unbeaten 75 off 63 balls, as part of a partnership of 139 runs. However if, as Klaasen said, this ODI series is part of the ‘building process’ for Australia, then the struggles of skipper Bavuma and Shamsi are concerning. The Proteas captain has faced 31 deliveries in four matches on the Indian tour, scored 11 runs and hit two fours in the process. It’s a dreadful position for him to be in, only made worse by the fact that an in-form Reeza Hendricks can’t get a starting spot and the whole 50-over World Cup qualification has had to play second fiddle to the SA20 competition, a tournament he wasn’t picked to play in.

Because he is captain Bavuma will be given every opportunity to find confidence, but with South Africa’s first match of the T20 World Cup just over two weeks away, and only Sunday and Tuesday’s two ODIs and then a couple of warm-up matches on the schedule, time is running out. Shamsi’s case is almost as serious. A mere 18 months after first becoming the No 1 T20 bowler in the world, the left-arm wrist spinner – now ranked fifth in that format – has been deemed surplus to requirements when South Africa have decided to play with just one frontline spinner. Shamsi remains a wicket-taking threat in the T20 format as his 5-24 against England in July showed, but he can also be erratic and a target for opposition batters as illustrated by Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson in Lucknow.

While no one is asking that he set aside his attacking outlook, the Proteas can’t afford for him to be smashed for 89 runs in eight overs, as was the case in the first ODI. Greater consistency and control must be among his goals allied to his wicket-taking ability. The second ODI starts at 10 am on Sunday. Squads:

India - Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Tripathi South Africa - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo @shockerhess