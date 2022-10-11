Dismal Proteas blown away in final ODI by second-string Indian team

Johannesburg — South Africa have no right to go into next year’s World Cup qualifying tournament believing that they will simply be able to turn up and emerge with one of the two spots that would see them earn a berth at the 2023 50-over showpiece in India. Not with the way the Proteas have batted lately, with another embarrassing effort coming at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday where they were bowled out in just 27.1 overs. It was SA’s second lowest ever one-day international total and all but confirms that they won’t finish in the top eight of the ICC Super League, and will thus miss out on an automatic qualifying spot for the 2023 World Cup.

South Africa’s batting problems will demand a forensic inquiry at some stage by Cricket SA. Poor batting has bedevilled the Test team in the last two years, and that has crept in the ODI format recently. In the last 18 months, they have been bowled out for 125 in Sri Lanka, 154 on home soil by Bangladesh and 83 — equalling their lowest ever ODI total — by England earlier this year. Results have thus been inconsistent — in 22 ODIs since the Pakistan series in SA last year, the Proteas have a 9-10 win/loss record. The fluctuations in batting performances have been disconcerting and in the short term many will be worried if it will dent the players’ confidence going into the T20 World Cup.

The Proteas folded in embarrassing fashion against a second-string Indian side in the series decider in New Delhi, as the batters failed to come to terms with tricky conditions and good bowling from the hosts. Heavy overnight showers that continued through the morning in the Indian capital, made the toss vital, with the pitch offering assistance to both seamers and spinners. Shikhar Dhawan would have been delighted to see the coin fall in his favour, and even happier with the manner in which his bowlers used the conditions. However the lack of application from the likes of Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan was depressing, while the failure to adjust to the spin, saw the tourists lose their last six wickets for just 33 runs in 50 balls.

The Proteas went into the match with a third different captain in the series as David Miller was handed the leadership reins after Keshav Maharaj woke up feeling unwell. Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi, who both missed the second match on Sunday with mild infection, were said to have recovered, but with the T20 World Cup just days away sat out as a precaution. Heinrich Klaasen’s 34 off 42 balls was SA’s top score, while India’s left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav ripped through the lower order to grab 4/18. Opener Shubnam Gill top scored with 49 as India reached their target in the 20th over.

