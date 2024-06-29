DP World Wanderers offers free entry to fans for T20 World Cup final

Fans in Johannesburg hoping to catch the T20 World Cup final between the Proteas and India live on Saturday, can watch the clash on the big screen at the DP World Wanderers Stadium. DP World said in a statement: “Join the fun at the DP World Wanderers Stadium as South Africa compete to be crowned the World Cup winners for the first time.

“This is an experience you don’t wan to miss out on as you cheer for your favourite team at the only official ICC Fan Park in the country. “There’s only one place to be when two cricket superpowers slug it out for World Cup glory. See you there!”

No tinkering expected for Proteas South Africa take on India in Bridgetown, with the match starting at 4.30pm. The Proteas are expected to go in with an unchanged lineup following their one-sided semi-final victory over Afghanistan on Thursday. South Africa first bowled Afghanistan out for 56, before knocking off the runs inside nine overs with nine wickets remaining.