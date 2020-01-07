CAPE TOWN – South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said there are positives for his side to take from their 189-run loss to England at Newlands on Tuesday, most notably a fighting rearguard action that almost salvaged a draw.
South Africa needed to bat for 146 overs to save the second test but fell just over eight short as a brilliant spell of bowling from Ben Stokes cleaned up their tail and levelled the four-match series for England in the final hour of the day.
South Africa's batting woes of late are well documented - they have passed 300 only once in their previous 14 test innings - but at least made England work hard for their wickets in Cape Town.
“There are a lot of small margins in this test match, but I am extremely proud of how we fought,” Du Plessis told reporters.
“You never want to lose test matches, but the challenge we gave to our group last night and this morning was that we will fight with everything we have got within us to try and make England have to do everything to beat us.”