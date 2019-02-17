The Proteas women's team celebrate. Photo: twitter.com/OfficialCSA

POTCHEFSTROOM – Suné Luus claimed four wickets and Mignon du Preez followed her up with an unbeaten half-century as the Proteas Women completed a clinical six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their final One-Day International (ODI) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday. After winning the toss and batting, the visitors were bundled out for their lowest score of the tour when they fell for 139 in 44.2 overs.

Stand-in captain Luus was the star performer for the hosts after she grabbed a four for 30 in eight overs. Nadine de Klerk was even more economical in her 10 over stint, which saw her collect a two for 30.

South Africa then hit a mid-chase wobble, but Du Preez’s 14th career half-century settled nerves as she batted through for 61 (87 balls, 7 fours) – the Proteas winning with more than 11 overs to spare. The host side’s veteran also became the first South African woman to 3000 ODI runs.

It ensured the home side completed a 3-0 whitewash after winning a much tighter first two games. This victory also became the team’s fourth consecutive home-series clean sweep following their T20 and ODI series wins against Bangladesh in May of 2018.

The bowlers had Sri Lanka under the pump from the outset. Shabnim Ismail, who took one for eight in seven stellar overs that included four maidens, was fiery up front and dismissed dangerous opposition captain Chamari Attapaththu (0) fifth ball of the game.

Prasadani Weerakkody (8) followed not long after leaving the away side on 17/2.

Innings top-scorer Anushka Sanjeewani (28) did some repair work with Hasini Perera (15) to take the score to 60/2, but that was as good as it got.

Things went south from there as Luus and De Klerk struck regularly to shoot out the islanders with more than five overs to spare.

Laura Wolvaardt (6) and Adrie Steyn (16) put on 22 for the first wicket, before both were removed by Inoka Ranaweera (3/23).

A 50-run, third-wicket partnership between Lara Goodall (25) and Du Preez got the chase properly moving, with the latter and De Klerk (20 not out) then ending it strongly courtesy of a 58-run, unbroken stand that handed them victory with 70 balls to spare.

South Africa women’s team:

Suné Luus (captain, Northerns), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Faye Tunnicliffe (wicket-keeper, Boland), Masabata Klaas (North West), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns)

Cricket South Africa