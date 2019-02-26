“I am aware that CSA, the media and most people might not understand or agree with my decision, but I trust that they will respect my decision,” said Duanne Olivier. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Now-former Proteas paceman Duanne Olivier insists that there is no “bad blood” between him and Cricket South Africa that may have been the reason for his decision to sign a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire. The English county announced on Tuesday that the tall fast bowler had committed to a three-year contract at the Leeds-based side, which rules him out of representing South Africa.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe stated that it was “extremely disappointing” that the 26-year-old Olivier had opted to play out of Headingley, having starred for the Proteas this season.

The erstwhile Knights quickie was the Man of the Series with 24 wickets against Pakistan, and had established himself in the starting XI.

But in a lengthy Instagram post, Olivier alluded to the fact that he had last played for the Proteas against Bangladesh in 2017 before the Pakistan series had been part of the reason he had looked for a move overseas.

“I am aware that CSA, the media and most people might not understand or agree with my decision, but I trust that they will respect my decision,” Olivier said.

“My decision might be difficult for some to understand, but being a professional cricket player is short-lived career and in order for me to make the most of my opportunities, I had to consider all my options.

“Before this Pakistan tour, I hadn’t played Test cricket since the Bangladesh tour in 2017, which led me to exploring other options in my career.

“I am not one to harp on past decisions and have bad blood, as I am grateful for the opportunities I got.

“I started considering going this route when I learned of the invaluable experience and opportunities it would open for me.

“This decision is based on more than money. For my career and everything I want to achieve, I truly believe this is the best choice for me and my family.”

Read Olivier’s full Instagram post below…

“Dear friends, family and supporters.

“Today I’m announcing possibly the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. I have decided to sign with Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a 3 year deal as a local player.

“My decision might be difficult for some to understand but being a professional cricket player is short-lived career and in order for me to make the most of my opportunities, I had to consider all my options.

“Before this Pakistan tour I hadn’t played Test cricket since the Bangladesh tour in 2017 which led me to exploring other options in my career.

“I am not one to harp on past decisions and have bad blood as I am grateful for the opportunities I got.

“I do believe in being proactive and feel that in any career it is always good to have options should it look like a door could close.

“I started considering going this route when I learned of the invaluable experience and opportunities it would open for me.

“I am aware that CSA, the media and most people might not understand or agree with my decision but I trust that they will respect my decision.

Duanne Olivier is congratulated by Proteas captain Faf du Plessis after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

“This decision is based on more than money. For my career and everything I want to achieve, I truly believe this is the best choice for me and my family.

“I have always respected people’s decisions as everyone’s needs and visions differs and I can only hope that the same respect will be shown to me for my decision.

“I want to thank CSA for giving me the opportunity to represent my country. It has been such an honour to work with the coaches and management and to play alongside some of the worlds greatest players. Players that I now call my friends.

“I also want to thank the VKB Knights for the last 8 years. This is where I started my professional cricket career and where I was given the platform to develop my skills and grow as a person.

“Thank you to the Knights for everything that you have done for me.

“I am proud to have played for South Africa and equally proud to be signing with a great county like Yorkshire.

“I look forward to the new challenge and have every intention of taking my career as far as England will allow it. I can’t wait to join up with Yorkshire and look forward to my journey with them.

“Thank you to everyone for your support. To my family and friends, thank you for your love and guidance and supporting me in this pursuit of my dream.

“To my wife and life partner, with you by my side we will always go confidently in the direction of our dreams and will always have the strength to live the life we have imagined for ourselves.

“Regards, Duanne Olivier.”





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook