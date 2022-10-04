Dwaine Pretorius returns for final T20 as India send Proteas in to bat after winning the toss

Cape Town — The Proteas have made just one change for the third and final T20 international against India on Tuesday, with all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius returning to the starting XI at the expense of Anrich Nortje.
The Proteas have already lost the series heading into the last match in Indore.
The selectors have kept faith in captain Temba Bavuma to hopefully find some form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.
Reeza Hendricks, therefore, remains on the sidelines.
India have, meanwhile, rested Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the dead-rubber. They have been replaced by seam bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe 'not concerned' with Temba Bavuma's form
The pitches at T20 World Cup will suit Proteas, says Rassie van der Dussen
T20 World Cup in SA is the push women’s game needs in this country, says Sune Luus
Bowlers couldn't execute plans, says Proteas captain Temba Bavuma after T20 series loss to India
David Miller’s century not enough to lift Proteas off the canvas as India close out the T20I series
Shikhar Dhawan named India captain for ODIs against the Proteas
The hosts won the toss and elected to field.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
IOL Sport