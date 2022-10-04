Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Dwaine Pretorius returns for final T20 as India send Proteas in to bat after winning the toss

Proteas’ all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in action during a training session

FILE - Proteas’ all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in action during a training session. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Published 3h ago

Cape Town — The Proteas have made just one change for the third and final T20 international against India on Tuesday, with all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius returning to the starting XI at the expense of Anrich Nortje.

The Proteas have already lost the series heading into the last match in Indore.

The selectors have kept faith in captain Temba Bavuma to hopefully find some form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Reeza Hendricks, therefore, remains on the sidelines.

India have, meanwhile, rested Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the dead-rubber. They have been replaced by seam bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

