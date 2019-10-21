CAPE TOWN – Zubayr Hamza was the shining light for the Proteas on yet another tough morning of Test cricket for the Proteas in Ranchi.
Hamza played with confidence and elegance en-route to his maiden Test half-century. The Cape Cobras star oozed class against both pace and spin, illustrated best by his lofted on-drive for six off Ravichandran Ashwin that brought up the milestone.
South Africa enjoyed their most profitable period with the bat during this period with Hamza and Temba Bavuma (32) adding 91 for the fourth wicket of the early dismissal of overnight batsman Faf du Plessis. The Proteas captain received a brilliant delivery from Umesh Yadav and was clean bowled for one.
But just when the visitors were growing in confidence, India skipper Virat Kohli threw the ball to ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner tightened the screws and increased the pressure as the steady run-flow of the first hour began drying up.
With the pressure building, Jadeja wrapped Hamza on the pads and immediately went up for a review after the initial appeal was turned down. Television replays ruled in favour of the on-field officials and India lost a review.