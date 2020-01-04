Elgar stands firm as England fight back at Newlands









England's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on day 2 of the second Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix England: 269 all out (Pope 61*, Stokes 47, Rabada 3/68, Pretorius 2/26)

South Africa: 60/3 (Elgar 35*, Van Der Dussen 10* , Broad 2/12, Anderson 1/22) CAPE TOWN – England roared back into contention on the second morning of the second Test here with a fierce new ball spell. After only adding seven runs to their overnight total of 262/9 before Kagiso Rabada brought the innings to a close when Jimmy Anderson edged off to Rassie Van Der Dussen at first slip, the visitors came out with great intent in the field. Proteas debutant Pieter Malan (4) found his examination far too testing and only managed to offer Joe Root catching practise at first slip off Stuart Broad. Throughout this Test match the bowlers have managed to gain extra bounce from the Wynberg End and Malan's dismissal was no difference. The next two wickets to fall were virtual replicas with Zubayr Hamza (5) and Faf du Plessis (1) unable to counter the extra bounce as both batsmen succumbed to the rising ba outside the off stump. Broad claimed Hamza's scalp and his longtime partner in crime James Anderson accounted for Du Plessis.

Precariously placed at 40/3, South Africa's good work with the ball was beginning to be undone.

Fortunately for the hosts they still had their warrior Dean Elgar at the crease. The nuggety left-hander relishes these types of situations and attempted to keep it all together with another innings of great resistance and patience.

Elgar (35*) will though know that his job has only begun and that he requires support from the likes of Rassie van der Dussen, who has already required a television review to overturn on-field umpire Paul Reiffel's decision.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport