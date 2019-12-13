JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa’s administration has committed to a “Turn-around Roadmap” following a lengthy meeting between the organisation’s leadership and the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa on Thursday evening.
A CSA delegation, led by the organisation’s president, Chris Nenzani met Mthethwa to provide him with an overview of the organisation including its challenges, risks and financial status. A statement from the Ministry describes the talks, which started around 5pm and continued until after 8pm, as “robust and frank.”
Cricket South Africa has come under fire in recent months for its fractured relationship with the players, the damage to its own reputation caused by an out of control CEO and the recent resignations of four members of its Board of Directors. Cricket SA suspended Thabang Moroe last week pending an independent forensic audit.
At Thursday’s meeting, Mthethwa instructed CSA’s administrators to provide details of the actions in the roadmap as well as clear timelines and allocated responsibilities. Nenzani and Co. unanimously committed to implement the “turn-around Roadmap,” in four phases over the next six months.
On Friday afternoon, Nenzani called an “urgent” joint meeting of the remaining eight members of the Board of Directors and the Members Council, a body made up of all 14 provincial presidents that will be held in Paarl, just before the Mzansi Super League final on Monday.