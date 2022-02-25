Emotional Proteas centurion Sarel Erwee says he was a phone call away from quitting cricket

Johannesburg - Sarel Erwee admitted on Friday that he’d nearly given up playing cricket having grown tired of the day-to-day slog of the semi-professional and franchise setup from where dreams of playing for South Africa seemed very distant. The 32-year-old left hander scored a sublime hundred on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, spending seven minutes shy of five hours at the crease.

His 108, that included 14 fours, saw him share partnerships of 111 for the first wicket with Dean Elgar and 88 for the second wicket with Aiden Markram, after the Proteas surprisingly chose to bat first. Erwee celebrated enthusiastically, raising his bat to his sister, who resides in New Zealand and whom he hasn’t seen for four years and the visiting dressing room where his teammates stood and applauded. ALSO READ: Sensational Sarel Erwee helps Proteas grab initiative on day one of second Test

“It’s a very special day. (28 months ago) I didn’t think I would be close to being in a position where I’d be in a South African Test squad. To sit here today with a Test hundred behind my name is extremely special,” he said. “It’s more special having gone through all the hard yards over the years, taking learnings, and implementing them in the squad in the last year.” Erwee, who made his first class debut in 2008, has been one of the most consistent batters in domestic cricket in the last five seasons, but his output for the Dolphins has improved in the last two years.

“I was a phone call away from saying I was done. My parents thankfully provided encouragement and I started seeing a sports performance psychologist. We started working on my mental well being. That was the turning point for me. I’m not the finished product and I still have a lot of work to do with regards to my mental health. The years I sacrificed, I just couldn’t give up.” “You have to get on with it at domestic cricket, whether it's your first year or your tenth. You’ve got to prepare yourself for international cricket if that’s what you want to do. You must front up, make sure you get better, so that when you do get a chance to play international cricket you’re ready.

They close on 238-3 with Bavuma and van der Dussen at the crease. #NZvSA day 1 report and highlights 👇 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 25, 2022 “I’m just really fortunate, that I had a year to settle into the squad and find my feet preparation-wise, find out what it takes to do well at this level - that was just down to help from teammates.” He praised Elgar and Markram for the assistance they provided, saying it was special to share two crucial partnerships with them.