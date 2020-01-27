JOHANNESBURG – England need eight more wickets to claim an emphatic series victory as South Africa lost both openers in the morning session on Monday at the start of their bid for a two-day vigil at the crease to save the fourth test at The Wanderers.
South Africa were 90 runs for two at lunch on the fourth day, still needing 376 to claim an improbable victory and draw the series.
Rassie van der Dussen was not out after a brisk 39 off 45 balls, with captain Faf du Plessis having just arrived at the crease.