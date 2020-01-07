CAPE TOWN – Just 31 overs to go. That’s what stands between the Proteas and safety in the second Test against England at Newlands on Tuesday.
Despite losing anchorman Pieter Malan after lunch, the middle-order duo of Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock displayed resolute resistance against an England attack that have used seven bowlers to try and capture the 10 South African second-innings wickets.
They’ve got five up to now, with the Proteas going to tea on 225/5 off 115 overs.
After captain Faf du Plessis played an ill-advised sweep shot to be dismissed before lunch for 19, it was left up to opener Malan and Van der Dussen to continue the battle for a draw, with the world-record 438-run winning target long forgotten.
It was a matter of survival, and that’s what Malan did on his Test debut for over six hours.