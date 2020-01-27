JOHANNESBURG – Rassie van der Dussen led a South Africa fightback but perished two runs short of a maiden test century as England moved closer to victory on the fourth day of the final test on Monday, needing six more wickets at The Wanderers to clinch the series.
Van der Dussen was out for 98, undone by a clever English plan as Mark Wood came round the wicket and he drove at the ball to offer an easy catch to Stuart Broad at short extra cover.
It was a heartbreaking end to a determined innings and came only five balls after the departure of home captain Faf du Plessis, bowled by Ben Stokes for 35.
South Africa went to tea 188-4, with Quinton de Kock (2) and Temba Bavuma (0) not out, requiring another 278 runs for an improbable win.
Du Plessis, likely playing a last home test, and Van der Dussen put on 92 runs in a third wicket partnership that allowed South Africa to begin to think about the tantalising prospect of a record-setting chase of the 466-run winning target.