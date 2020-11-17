England tour critical to Cricket South Africa's financial stability

CAPE TOWN – World champions England arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for their limited-overs series against the Proteas. The tour will consist of three T20Is and three ODIs, played only at Newlands and Boland Park. The matches will be staged in the Western Cape in a bio-secure environment. The England team went straight from Cape Town International Airport to the Vineyard Hotel where they will be based in isolation, with the Proteas, for the duration of their stay. The world champions have brought a star-studded squad to South Africa, with superstar all-rounder Ben Stokes leading the way. Although no spectators will be allowed at the matches due to Covid19 regulations, the arrival of the England cricket team will still be greeted with enthusiasm by South African cricket fans.

There had been speculation that the tour may be in doubt due to the administrative dramas at Cricket SA.

The latest fallout was the CSA's Members Council – the highest authority in the game in the country 0 initially refusing to ratify the interim board announced by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa last month.

It was only after a resolution was passed by the Members Council at a meeting last Sunday that a U-turn was made, allowing the interim board to come in and do its work.

The England tour is critical to CSA's financial stability with an income of $4.2 million (about R64.6 million) expected from TV rights.

The first T20I is set for Newlands on November 27.

@ZaahierAdams