JOHANNESBURG - England won the toss and chose to bat in the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.
Dane Paterson will make his debut for South Africa, while Mark Wood makes a return for England with Jofra Archer ruled out due to injury.
The four-Test series is locked at 1-1 heading into the third clash.
TOSS| #SAvENG— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2020
England win the toss.
Faf du Plessis can't quite believe his luck, having lost six in a row.
He says he would have batted first too but isn't too disappointed to be bowling. #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/Zg4xvepIMP