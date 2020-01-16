The four-Test series is locked at 1-1 heading into the third clash in Port Elizabeth. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - England won the toss and chose to bat in the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Dane Paterson will make his debut for South Africa, while Mark Wood makes a return for England with Jofra Archer ruled out due to injury.

The four-Test series is locked at 1-1 heading into the third clash.

The teams are:

South Africa 1 Dean Elgar, 2 Pieter Malan, 3 Zubayr Hamza, 4 Faf du Plessis (capt), 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 Quinton de Kock (wk), 7 Vernon Philander, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Dane Paterson, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje

England : 1 Dom Sibley, 2 Zak Crawley, 3 Joe Denly, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Ollie Pope, 7 Jos Buttler (wk), 8 Sam Curran, 9 Dom Bess, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Stuart Broad. 

African News Agency (ANA)