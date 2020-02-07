Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, hosts of the second ODI on Friday. Photo: Anesh Debiky/ Hollywoodbets Dolphins

DURBAN – The rainclouds have partially eased over Kingsmead in Durban and play in the second ODI between South Africa and England has been cleared to start. England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to field in the second One Day International between South Africa and England at Kingsmead.

The start of play was delayed following rainfall in Durban which has since subsided.

England have named an unchanged squad from the side which lost the first One Dayer whilst South Africa have made one change. Bjorn Fortuin has replaced fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.