JOHANNESBURG – England paceman Jofra Archer will get one more day to prove his fitness for a place in the team for the final test against South Africa but he is staking a strong claim for a recall, assistant coach Graham Thorpe said on Wednesday.
An elbow injury kept the 24-year-old out of the last two tests, which England won to take a 2-1 lead in the series going into the final encounter starting at The Wanderers on Friday.
“Jofra had good rhythm and bowled nice and quick today,” Thorpe told reporters after Wednesday's net session. “That's where we want Jof to be. He looks good, but he will have to come in again tomorrow and back it up.
“The elbow problem has been a big issue for him. You can't force that, you have to wait for the player to be confident with it.”
Archer would likely thrive on a pacey pitch in Johannesburg and if he is fit that would pose a selection dilemma for coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root.