England’s Chris Broad backs Proteas to shine at T20 Cricket World Cup

Former England cricketer and current ICC match official Chris Broad has backed South Africa to do well at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA starting this weekend. Broad, 66, who was part of the England team as an opening batsman which made it to the final of the 1987 50-over Cricket World Cup, believed the quality players available for South Africa meant they had potential to contend for the trophy.

South Africa play their first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka on Monday. The Proteas will want to put their recent T20I series whitewash defeat to World Cup hosts West Indies behind them, as they welcome a number of players back into their lineup who were not available for the warm-ups. Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada did not play in the 3-0 defeat to the Windies. Aiden Markram captaincy a good omen “I do think they’ve got a very good chance. I think under Aiden Markram, they have a really strong chance of certainly getting through to the semi-final,” Broad told IOL Sport’s Michael Sherman in an exclusive interview courtesy of Best Payout Online Slots.

“Heinrich Klaasen is an amazing striker of the ball and you have great experience with David Miller. And Tristan Stubbs is an outstanding hitter of a cricket ball.” Broad said it was difficult to pinpoint why a South African men’s team has never made a Cricket World Cup final. “It is an interesting one. I don’t know. We were talking earlier about India and they haven’t done particularly well in ICC events, certainly not in T20Is. They last won it in South Africa in 2007. They are a very strong group of individuals, but it’s about gelling together as a team.

“That’s where the management in the team can work wonders. You’ve got Quinton de Kock there who’s played around the world. He knows all about international cricket. I like the fact that Aiden Markram is able to control the team the way he does. “I think it’s about the team pulling together and producing the goods on the day. I do give South Africa a strong chance of getting through.” As for England, who are the defending T20 World Cup champions, Broad fancied the look of their team — particularly their strong batting lineup.