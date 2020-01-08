LONDON – England pace bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the final two tests of their four-match series against South Africa due to a rib injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
Anderson sustained a left rib injury in England's 189-run win in the second test at Newlands and underwent an MRI scan in Cape Town on Wednesday.
“England seamer James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against South Africa,” the ECB said in a statement.
