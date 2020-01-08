England bowler Jimmy Anderson celebrates the wicket of Kagiso Rabada at Newlands on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Halden Krog

LONDON – England pace bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the final two tests of their four-match series against South Africa due to a rib injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Anderson sustained a left rib injury in England's 189-run win in the second test at Newlands and underwent an MRI scan in Cape Town on Wednesday.