JOHANNESBURG – England all-rounder Ben Stokes could face disciplinary action after a foul-mouthed row with a spectator after his dismissal in Friday’s test against South Africa at The Wanderers.
Stokes was shown on television exchanging insults with a middle aged man as he walked off the field after being caught cheaply for two runs in England’s first innings on the opening day of the fourth test at the Johannesburg venue, known as ‘the bullring’ for its often hostile atmosphere.
The 28-year-old Stokes now faces being charged by the International Cricket Council with a level one offence of “use of an audible obscenity” and a possible fine and demerit point if the match referee decides to charge him.
There was no immediate confirmation of any charge after England reached 192 for four when bad light stopped play.
