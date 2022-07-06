Enoch Nkwe has tools to be a success as Director of Cricket, says Rassie van der Dussen

Johannesburg — Rassie van der Dussen is confident that his former franchise coach, Enoch Nkwe, has the tools to succeed as Cricket SA’s new Director of Cricket. Nkwe, 39, was last week named to the position, previously held by Graeme Smith. It is the culmination of a remarkable turnaround for Nkwe, who was previously the assistant coach at the Proteas, and resigned from the position citing concerns over the culture in the national men’s team.

“He’ll be very good. Enoch — having played under him — is obviously a good coach, but you always got the sense that management and (creating) structures was his real strength,” said Van der Dussen. Nkwe took over as head coach of the Lions franchise in 2018, after the team had suffered a disastrous season in which they finished bottom of the Four-Day competition log and in second last place in the two limited overs competitions. A few months later, the Lions won the Four-Day series and the T20 Challenge, while Nkwe also oversaw the Jozi Stars’ triumph in the inaugural Mzansi Super League. Van der Dussen, part of the Lions and Stars team in that period, got a close up view of how he worked. “He’s very meticulous and detail-oriented… he was always reading and researching other sports, other teams and other coaches. I think he’ll be really good at the job. He’s obviously got big boots to fill after Graeme Smith, but Enoch comes with his own strengths and given the right amount of time, he’ll be really good,” said Van der Dussen.

A crucial part of the job will be the relationship with the players in the national side — with Nkwe’s previous role as Boucher’s assistant certain to help. It is known that he has a close relationship with limited overs captain Temba Bavuma, who won’t be in England because of an elbow injury. However the likes of Van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius and even a youngster like Ryan Rickelton, who were all part of the Lions set up at some stage under Nkwe, will all be aware of his traits. “As a player you always expect clarity and communication and that is something Enoch is good with,” said Van der Dussen. “You want to know where you stand in CSA circles, where you stand with the coach and the selectors. Often, not that this is the case with this current Proteas team, it’s a common theme with many teams, you’re often not sure exactly, where you are in the pecking order. Knowing Enoch, he is very clearly into that sort of thing, and he communicates very well.”

